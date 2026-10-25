Deep Dive

The Nifty's steep correction has shaken investors, but falling valuations and resilient economic growth are prompting fund managers to see opportunity amid the turmoil.

India has failed to build an ecosystem of batter cells. Can a new PLI change this?

Battery cell imports surge as India fails to build a component ecosystem. Can the new PLI change this?

How the entry of digital teammates could alter how IT services companies work

As digital teammates enter the workforce, they could fundamentally alter how IT services companies work and make money.

How India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem is undergoing a transformation

India's defence manufacturing ecosystem is undergoing a major transformation from import dependence towards self-reliance. Profits are catching up fast, and it is no longer just a growth story.

The Young and the Restive: Are there enough jobs for the educated young

India is growing fast, and so are the aspirations of its youth. But there are not enough jobs for the educated young. Entry-level opportunities are limited by inadequate skills, low wages, and AI, while millions of sanctioned government posts remain vacant.

How India’s green hydrogen mission has left investors cautious

India's green hydrogen mission has built some capacity without creating enough demand, leaving subsidies unclaimed, projects stalled, and investors cautious due to high costs and weak export prospects.

Why the NSE is looking to expand beyond its dominant derivatives

Following its blockbuster IPO, NSE is looking beyond its dominant derivatives business and expanding into commodities, electricity, gold, coal, and bonds to diversify revenue and drive the next phase of growth.

Why the BCI says consumer demand is keeping businesses wary

India Inc's confidence improves ahead of the festive season, but the West Asia conflict, high oil prices, and uncertain consumer demand keep businesses on guard.