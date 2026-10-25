Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE

Cover Story

2026-10-25
2026-10-25
Print
Digital
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Deep DiveHow investors achieve long-term wealth amidst falling valuations

How investors achieve long-term wealth amidst falling valuations

The Nifty's steep correction has shaken investors, but falling valuations and resilient economic growth are prompting fund managers to see opportunity amid the turmoil.

India has failed to build an ecosystem of batter cells. Can a new PLI change this?

Battery cell imports surge as India fails to build a component ecosystem. Can the new PLI change this?

How the entry of digital teammates could alter how IT services companies work

As digital teammates enter the workforce, they could fundamentally alter how IT services companies work and make money.

How India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem is undergoing a transformation

India's defence manufacturing ecosystem is undergoing a major transformation from import dependence towards self-reliance. Profits are catching up fast, and it is no longer just a growth story.

The Young and the Restive: Are there enough jobs for the educated young

India is growing fast, and so are the aspirations of its youth. But there are not enough jobs for the educated young. Entry-level opportunities are limited by inadequate skills, low wages, and AI, while millions of sanctioned government posts remain vacant.

How India’s green hydrogen mission has left investors cautious

India's green hydrogen mission has built some capacity without creating enough demand, leaving subsidies unclaimed, projects stalled, and investors cautious due to high costs and weak export prospects.

Why the NSE is looking to expand beyond its dominant derivatives

Following its blockbuster IPO, NSE is looking beyond its dominant derivatives business and expanding into commodities, electricity, gold, coal, and bonds to diversify revenue and drive the next phase of growth.

Why the BCI says consumer demand is keeping businesses wary

India Inc's confidence improves ahead of the festive season, but the West Asia conflict, high oil prices, and uncertain consumer demand keep businesses on guard.
Best Advice“Leaders need to get comfortable making decisions with incomplete information,” says Industry veteran Rajesh Nambiar

“Leaders need to get comfortable making decisions with incomplete information,” says Industry veteran Rajesh Nambiar

Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom and Former Chairman; MD, Cognizant.
GoodlifeThe ‘purr’fect vacation: More pet parents are flying with their furry companions

The ‘purr’fect vacation: More pet parents are flying with their furry companions

More pet parents are flying with their companions for the &lsquo;purr&rsquo;fect vacation
InterviewNSE’s Ashishkumar Chauhan on how NSE is building multiple revenue streams

NSE’s Ashishkumar Chauhan on how NSE is building multiple revenue streams

NSE’s MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan on how the exchange will focus on strengthening the entire market ecosystem rather than depending on a single product. Edited excerpts.

Here’s how Arvind Panagariya thinks India continued the growth path

Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, says the crude oil situation is unlikely to get any worse.

Why World Bank’s Neelkanth Mishra thinks the real estate cycle has turned

Neelkanth Mishra, India's Executive Director at the World Bank, on his outlook for the Indian economy.

Temasek International’s Ravi Lambah on why India needs more investment in preventive care

Ravi Lambah, Head, Strategic Initiatives, Temasek International; Head, India, Temasek Global Investments, on Indian healthcare, AI, medtech, and more.
Editor's NoteHow India's policy should back its new breed of space-tech entrepreneurs

How India's policy should back its new breed of space-tech entrepreneurs

The successful launch of Vikram-1 by Skyroot Aerospace, India’s first space-tech unicorn, from Sriharikota in July was a milestone for the country’s private space industry.
MAGAZINE ISSUES

PREVIOUS EDITIONS

Cover of 2026-11-082026-11-08
Cover of 2026-10-252026-10-25
Cover of 2026-10-112026-10-11
Cover of 2026-09-272026-09-27
Cover of 2026-09-132026-09-13
Cover of 2026-08-302026-08-30
Cover of 2026-08-162026-08-16
Cover of 2026-08-022026-08-02
Cover of 2026-07-192026-07-19
Cover of 2026-07-052026-07-05
Cover of 2026-06-212026-06-21
Cover of 2026-06-072026-06-07
Cover of 2026-05-242026-05-24
Cover of 2026-05-102026-05-10
Cover of 2026-04-262026-04-26
Cover of 2026-04-122026-04-12
Cover of 2026-03-292026-03-29
Cover of 2026-03-152026-03-15
Cover of 2026-03-012026-03-01
Cover of 2026-02-152026-02-15
Cover of 2026-02-012026-02-01
Cover of 2026-01-182026-01-18
Cover of 2026-01-042026-01-04