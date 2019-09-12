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Cover Story

    2026-11-08
    2026-11-08
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    Deep DiveThe women leaders building India’s next-generation businesses

    The women leaders building India’s next-generation businesses

    From defence electronics and drones to quick home services, women leaders are helping build India's next-generation businesses and showing why scaling a company takes more than just a breakthrough idea.

    Can women reshape India’s male-dominated logistics sector?

    From ground operations to boardrooms, women are reshaping the male-dominated logistics sector. But breaking barriers will require more than changing perceptions; it will mean fixing the basic conditions that keep them out.

    From factory floors to leadership, women are finding new roles in auto

    As the auto industry moves increasingly to electric mobility, women are finding new opportunities in leadership and on the factory floor.

    Women are expanding across India Inc. and taking on a bigger role in corporate growth

    From a presence in a handful of sectors, women are making a mark across India Inc. This will now lead to an even larger role in the growth of corporate India.
    GoodlifeWomen who are taking the supercar wheel

    Women who are taking the supercar wheel

    From Ferraris and McLarens to Lamborghinis and Porsches, a growing number of Indian women are claiming the driver's seat and reshaping supercar culture.
    Best AdviceFailure is temporary, but giving up is final: Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s advice to executives

    Failure is temporary, but giving up is final: Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s advice to executives

    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited
    ProfilesFM Nirmala Sitharaman, Nita Ambani, Priti Adani & Other Women leaders building their own legacy

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Nita Ambani, Priti Adani & Other Women leaders building their own legacy

    From automobile and healthcare to technology, finance and design, these women are redefining industries with bold bets, entrepreneurial vision and transformative leadership

    Shweta Rai of Bayer Pharmaceuticals is looking to expand the portfolio

    The Bayer Pharmaceuticals India chief is looking to expand the portfolio and strengthen the country’s contribution to global drug development.

    How Rithika Mohan of Garuda Aerospace wants to build a globally respected tech company from India

    Rithika Mohan wants to build a globally respected technology company from India.

    How Vice-President and Country Manager of Google India, Preeti Lobana, is Google India’s anchor

    From an unexpected start in banking to leading Google India, Preeti Lobana’s journey reflects a willingness to adapt.

    Vice Chairperson, Toyota Kirloskar Motor; ED, Kirloskar System, Manasi Tata Kirloskar, believes in learning through listening

    Manasi Tata Kirloskar has focused on building trust and to be open to seeking help when required.

    MPW 2026: Here are the women leaders breaking barriers

    From boardrooms to business transformations, these women leaders are breaking barriers and driving growth across India’s corporate landscape

    Founder & CEO of Pronto, Anjali Sardana, has the outsider’s advantage

    Despite lacking local market experience, operational expertise, and even fluency in an Indian language, Anjali Sardana chose India for her first major entrepreneurial bet

    Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers, Aditi Kothari Desai is in it for the long haul

    Financial markets may be going through uncertain times, but the chairperson of DSP Asset Managers, Aditi Kothari Desai, says staying invested is important.

    Shalini Bhupal on strategic growth and capital efficiency

    Shalini Bhupal is not simply chasing growth but mapping strategy to tangible macroeconomic indicators and strict capital efficiency.

    Belrise’s Supriya Badve on leadership lessons from difficult decisions

    For Belrise Industries’ Supriya Badve, leadership lessons came from having to make difficult decisions.

    Alisha Moopen on expanding hospital capacity beyond 15,000 beds

    Alisha Moopen is overseeing four hospital businesses as Aster DM Quality Care seeks to raise capacity from over 10,800 to more than 15,000 beds.

    Gauri Kirloskar on doubling revenues by 2030 at Kirloskar Oil Engines

    Gauri Kirloskar has set her sights on doubling revenues at the Kirloskar Group by 2030.

    Why consumer trust matters as KRBL pursues growth

    At basmati maker KRBL Ltd, Priyanka Mittal is focused on building lasting consumer trust while pursuing growth.

    The next growth chapter for Berger Paints, according to Rishma Kaur

    For Rishma Kaur, Chairman, Berger Paints India, the business is part of a multi-generation legacy. But she has learnt the ropes on her way and is charting a new course of expansion and services.

    Pfizer India’s Meenakshi Nevatia on making new therapies more accessible

    Pfizer India’s Meenakshi Nevatia is focusing on new therapies, affordability and partnerships as she works to expand the business.

    How Anjali Singh is steering Gabriel into its next phase of growth

    Anjali Singh on why the seating business offers huge opportunities with growing passenger car sales.

    Shilpa Choudari on Zen Technologies’ evolution into a multi-domain defence-tech player

    From research and marketing to finance and the boardroom, Shilpa Choudari’s journey mirrors Zen Technologies’ transformation into an ambitious multi-domain defence-tech player.

    Brigade’s Pavitra and Nirupa Shankar on expanding real estate and hospitality

    Brigade Enterprises’ Pavitra and Nirupa Shankar are expanding the family business across real estate and hospitality.

    Jyothy M.R. on learning the trade by watching her father build Jyothy Labs

    Watching her father build Jyothy Labs from close quarters helped Jyothy M.R to learn the tricks of the trade.

    Rama Kirloskar on using technology and AI to sharpen manufacturing competitiveness

    Rama Kirloskar is combining manufacturing precision with tech and AI for competitive advantage.

    Rekha Murthy Rangarajan on her journey from HR to radar technology at Data Patterns

    Rekha Murthy Rangarajan joined Data Patterns as an HR professional, but building its manufacturing facility took her deep into radar technology.

    Priyadarshini Nigam on turning journalistic insights into scalable programmes

    Priyadarshini Nigam’s experience in the technology world has enabled her to translate insights gained as a journalist into scalable programmes.

    Mrinalini Srinivasan on long tenures, cross-functional learning and staying open to ideas

    Mrinalini Srinivasan believes in the value of long tenures, cross-functional learning and staying open to new ideas.

    Soumya Chava on Laurus Labs’ push into finished-dose drugs

    Soumya Chava of Laurus Labs is targeting growth in finished-dose drugs and contract manufacturing across global markets.

    Avantika Saraogi on an unconventional journey from gastro bars to sugar

    From studying photography and dance to opening a gastro bar and joining the family’s sugar business, Avantika Saraogi has charted an unconventional path.

    The leadership lesson in staying the course, according to Praveena Rai

    For the MD and CEO of Multi Commodity Exchange of India, staying the course through good times and bad is key to more opportunities opening up.

    Alkem’s Madhurima Singh on scaling businesses and building stronger teams

    Madhurima Singh is backing new healthcare businesses, strengthening the pharmaceutical business, and building teams that can take on greater responsibility.

    Roshni Nadar Malhotra on what comes next for HCL at 50

    As HCL turns 50, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is steering the group through another reinvention, betting on AI, intellectual property, semiconductors, and faster decision-making.

    Nilima Prasad Divi on where Divi’s spends, invests, and expands

    Nilima Prasad Divi is focusing on procurement, capital allocation, and operational preparedness as the company invests in capacity.

    Lupin’s global ambitions rest on innovation and specialty medicines

    Lupin’s CEO is building on the company’s global presence through investments in innovation and specialty medicines.

    Priya Agarwal Hebbar on why women can reach the table and still not be heard

    Priya Agarwal Hebbar believes that while access might get one through the door, it does not ensure they would be taken seriously once inside.
    InterviewNyrika Holkar on using technology to shape Godrej Enterprises’ future

    Nyrika Holkar on using technology to shape Godrej Enterprises’ future

    Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group, on using technology and making the group ready for the future.

    Sminu Jindal on what industry needs amid West Asia tensions

    Sminu Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal SAW Ltd, on the impact of the West Asia war, policy support, and more.

    Vishakha Mulye on the things leaders should leave unchanged

    Vishakha Mulye, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Capital, on leadership, key learnings from her experience, growth drivers for Aditya Birla Capital and addressing diversity

    “Solutions in India can be templates for Global South,” says Irina Ghose, MD, Anthropic India

    Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Anthropic India, on AI adoption, building trust, and what women working at the cutting edge of technology bring to the table.

    New world order must be built on the foundation of peace

    DP World's Yuvraj Narayan says business will find ways to survive in the meantime, as new trade routes develop and more resilience is built into businesses
    Editor's NoteWhy women often find that earning recognition as leaders is a battle of its own

    Why women often find that earning recognition as leaders is a battle of its own

    The recognition, however, extends beyond listed companies. We continue to acknowledge women leading unlisted enterprises, start-ups, and global firms through our Super Achievers category.
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