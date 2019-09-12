Profiles

From automobile and healthcare to technology, finance and design, these women are redefining industries with bold bets, entrepreneurial vision and transformative leadership

Shweta Rai of Bayer Pharmaceuticals is looking to expand the portfolio

The Bayer Pharmaceuticals India chief is looking to expand the portfolio and strengthen the country’s contribution to global drug development.

How Rithika Mohan of Garuda Aerospace wants to build a globally respected tech company from India

Rithika Mohan wants to build a globally respected technology company from India.

How Vice-President and Country Manager of Google India, Preeti Lobana, is Google India’s anchor

From an unexpected start in banking to leading Google India, Preeti Lobana’s journey reflects a willingness to adapt.

Vice Chairperson, Toyota Kirloskar Motor; ED, Kirloskar System, Manasi Tata Kirloskar, believes in learning through listening

Manasi Tata Kirloskar has focused on building trust and to be open to seeking help when required.

MPW 2026: Here are the women leaders breaking barriers

From boardrooms to business transformations, these women leaders are breaking barriers and driving growth across India’s corporate landscape

Founder & CEO of Pronto, Anjali Sardana, has the outsider’s advantage

Despite lacking local market experience, operational expertise, and even fluency in an Indian language, Anjali Sardana chose India for her first major entrepreneurial bet

Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers, Aditi Kothari Desai is in it for the long haul

Financial markets may be going through uncertain times, but the chairperson of DSP Asset Managers, Aditi Kothari Desai, says staying invested is important.

Shalini Bhupal on strategic growth and capital efficiency

Shalini Bhupal is not simply chasing growth but mapping strategy to tangible macroeconomic indicators and strict capital efficiency.

Belrise’s Supriya Badve on leadership lessons from difficult decisions

For Belrise Industries’ Supriya Badve, leadership lessons came from having to make difficult decisions.

Alisha Moopen on expanding hospital capacity beyond 15,000 beds

Alisha Moopen is overseeing four hospital businesses as Aster DM Quality Care seeks to raise capacity from over 10,800 to more than 15,000 beds.

Gauri Kirloskar on doubling revenues by 2030 at Kirloskar Oil Engines

Gauri Kirloskar has set her sights on doubling revenues at the Kirloskar Group by 2030.

Why consumer trust matters as KRBL pursues growth

At basmati maker KRBL Ltd, Priyanka Mittal is focused on building lasting consumer trust while pursuing growth.

The next growth chapter for Berger Paints, according to Rishma Kaur

For Rishma Kaur, Chairman, Berger Paints India, the business is part of a multi-generation legacy. But she has learnt the ropes on her way and is charting a new course of expansion and services.

Pfizer India’s Meenakshi Nevatia on making new therapies more accessible

Pfizer India’s Meenakshi Nevatia is focusing on new therapies, affordability and partnerships as she works to expand the business.

How Anjali Singh is steering Gabriel into its next phase of growth

Anjali Singh on why the seating business offers huge opportunities with growing passenger car sales.

Shilpa Choudari on Zen Technologies’ evolution into a multi-domain defence-tech player

From research and marketing to finance and the boardroom, Shilpa Choudari’s journey mirrors Zen Technologies’ transformation into an ambitious multi-domain defence-tech player.

Brigade’s Pavitra and Nirupa Shankar on expanding real estate and hospitality

Brigade Enterprises’ Pavitra and Nirupa Shankar are expanding the family business across real estate and hospitality.

Jyothy M.R. on learning the trade by watching her father build Jyothy Labs

Watching her father build Jyothy Labs from close quarters helped Jyothy M.R to learn the tricks of the trade.

Rama Kirloskar on using technology and AI to sharpen manufacturing competitiveness

Rama Kirloskar is combining manufacturing precision with tech and AI for competitive advantage.

Rekha Murthy Rangarajan on her journey from HR to radar technology at Data Patterns

Rekha Murthy Rangarajan joined Data Patterns as an HR professional, but building its manufacturing facility took her deep into radar technology.

Priyadarshini Nigam on turning journalistic insights into scalable programmes

Priyadarshini Nigam’s experience in the technology world has enabled her to translate insights gained as a journalist into scalable programmes.

Mrinalini Srinivasan on long tenures, cross-functional learning and staying open to ideas

Mrinalini Srinivasan believes in the value of long tenures, cross-functional learning and staying open to new ideas.

Soumya Chava on Laurus Labs’ push into finished-dose drugs

Soumya Chava of Laurus Labs is targeting growth in finished-dose drugs and contract manufacturing across global markets.

Avantika Saraogi on an unconventional journey from gastro bars to sugar

From studying photography and dance to opening a gastro bar and joining the family’s sugar business, Avantika Saraogi has charted an unconventional path.

The leadership lesson in staying the course, according to Praveena Rai

For the MD and CEO of Multi Commodity Exchange of India, staying the course through good times and bad is key to more opportunities opening up.

Alkem’s Madhurima Singh on scaling businesses and building stronger teams

Madhurima Singh is backing new healthcare businesses, strengthening the pharmaceutical business, and building teams that can take on greater responsibility.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra on what comes next for HCL at 50

As HCL turns 50, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is steering the group through another reinvention, betting on AI, intellectual property, semiconductors, and faster decision-making.

Nilima Prasad Divi on where Divi’s spends, invests, and expands

Nilima Prasad Divi is focusing on procurement, capital allocation, and operational preparedness as the company invests in capacity.

Lupin’s global ambitions rest on innovation and specialty medicines

Lupin’s CEO is building on the company’s global presence through investments in innovation and specialty medicines.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar on why women can reach the table and still not be heard

Priya Agarwal Hebbar believes that while access might get one through the door, it does not ensure they would be taken seriously once inside.