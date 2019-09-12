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Cover Story
From Antarctica trips to $1,000 wellness stays, luxury is changing in India
For India's wealthy, luxury is no longer measured by possessions alone. Exclusive access, personalised experiences, and unforgettable journeys are becoming the new markers of privilege.
2026-11-22
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Editor's Note
India's luxury buyers are spending big on experiences, not just things
From Antarctic expeditions and wilderness retreats to immersive dining and wellness, the well-heeled Indian is seeking privacy, personal attention, and something worth remembering.
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Why Bvlgari sees India as a long-term growth engine for its watchmaking business
Bvlgari's Jonathan Brinbaum on Swiss watchmaking, Indian consumers, and growth.
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