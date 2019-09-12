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Cover Story

    2026-11-22
    2026-11-22
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    Editor's NoteIndia's luxury buyers are spending big on experiences, not just things

    India's luxury buyers are spending big on experiences, not just things

    From Antarctic expeditions and wilderness retreats to immersive dining and wellness, the well-heeled Indian is seeking privacy, personal attention, and something worth remembering.
    MagazineWhy Bvlgari sees India as a long-term growth engine for its watchmaking business

    Why Bvlgari sees India as a long-term growth engine for its watchmaking business

    Bvlgari's Jonathan Brinbaum on Swiss watchmaking, Indian consumers, and growth.
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