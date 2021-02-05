"Give Up Some Things, Free Up Some of Your Time"

Q. What was the problem you were grappling with?

A. At one time, I was involved in multiple things and was doing fine in five areas of the business I was involved in.

Q. Who did you approach?

A. I approached a global mentor who had been coaching me for five years. He knew exactly what I was doing.

Q. What was the best advice you ever received?

A. He said, you might believe that all of them are in your ecosystem, and you know that you are the best person to all of them. But, you will not be able to give them the energy they need. So either you will not be able to give them your best, or in some ways you will create challenges for yourself. He asked me to give up some of the things and free up some of my time, my mental faculties.

Q. How effective was it in resolving your problem?

A. Over time I took his advice. It didnt happen instantly. That actually opened up the thought process to put my hand up for this role at PwC. At this point in time, I cant think of any better advice that I got.