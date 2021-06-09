"Preparedness and Clarity Can Help Overcome Any Ambiguity"

What was the problem you were grappling with?

I joined CRIF High Mark in February 2020. In less than 45 days, lockdown happened. I couldn't meet key stakeholders in India and globally even once physically, and all interactions happened virtually. Strategies needed to be revisited to ensure smooth functioning on all fronts.

Who did you approach?

It was the learnings and interactions with a number of professors and participants at a course I attended - Leadership Programme for Enterprise Leaders in a VUCA World at INSEAD, Fountainbleau in 2018. VUCA stands for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity.

What was the best advice you ever received?

The pandemic led us to a VUCA situation. The course had equipped me to handle such situations effectively. Preparedness and clarity helped me overcome ambiguity. As the leadership team, we got together and leveraged these learnings to first understand the situation on ground, connect with our clients to know their needs and then redefine our strategy based on the needs. We turned the VUCA situation (lockdown), from an adverse to a favourable VUCA that stands for Vision, Understanding, Clarity and Agility.

How effective was it in resolving your problem?

We won several new clients deals as well as strengthened our relationships with existing ones. We were able to accomplish all our business and employee objectives.