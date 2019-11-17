Commodities Market Outlook Gold Bullion Metals - Business Today
Business Today
Home
OPINION
Commodities Outlook by Naveen Mathur

Gold prices may trade lower in the coming fortnight

Naveen Mathur

On a fortnightly basis, global equity markets traded on a positive note as a result of the dovish statement made by the US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who commented on the need for stabilization of foreign economies and its markets.

 
 

How commodities will perform in the fortnight ahead

More

Falling Chinese equities, weak manufacturing data likely to push up gold prices

More

Oil, base metals to trade lower as investors await China data

More

Base and precious metals may trade lower as dollar gathers strength

In the past fortnight, spot gold prices plunged 5.6 per cent to close below $1,000/oz levels while MCX gold prices declined 5.1 per cent to close at Rs 24,731/10 gms.
More

Precious metals, crude oil may trade lower this fortnight

Precious metals are expected to trade lower while crude is expected to remain volatile over the next fortnight, writes Angel Broking's Naveen Mathur.
More

Crude, base metals likely to trade weak in next fortnight

Crude oil prices will continue to see weakness as ample supplies and bleak demand will exert downside pressure.
More

Gold, silver, base metal prices to trade higher in coming fortnight

Gold and silver prices are expected to trade higher in the coming fortnight on bargain buying at lower levels coupled with renewed speculative interest.
More
 
 

How commodities will perform in the fortnight ahead

More

Fed's move to decide trajectory of precious metals

Expect chana prices to trade sideways to lower note during the next fortnight due to government intervention and good sowing progress.
More

Precious metals, oil likely to trade lower

More

Investment demand looking up but yet to firm up

More

Gold, silver prices to trade higher; base metals lower in coming fortnight

Commodities are expected to trade higher as the ECB action on monetary easing to revive the sagging Euro Zone is a signal that the economy is in doldrums.
More

Bullion, crude to trade lower in the coming fortnight

More

Gold and silver prices to trade lower in coming fortnight

More
Advertisement