From one-man melting pot to Boor Boris: How great genes failed UK's new PM

HIGHLIGHTSHis parents were Brits; paternal great-grandfather was a Muslim, maternal great-grandfather a Russian JewThe tousled hair, the bumbling laddish demeanour and at times self-deprecating humour can be misleadingHis attitude to women and people of colour has left colleagues and others running for coverOn June 23, 2019 Boris Johnson was chosen as the new leader of United Kingdom. As if Donald Trump wasn't enough on the global stage.For those who have been raised on a steady diet of Indian politics and politicians (in public life), Boris Johnson may seem outrÃ©, alien...a creature that only a political phantasmagorist could conjure.Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aka Boris aka BoJo. His friends -- all of two, according to columnist Petronella Wyatt, with whom he had an affair -- though call him Al.It's a wonder how given Boris Johnson's birth and upbringing, he has turned out to be an isolationist, championing Britain's exit from the European Union.His ancestry would make any advocate of globalisation and open boundaries proud. Johnson's parents were Brits. His paternal great-grandfather was a Muslim of Circassian-Turkish descent; his maternal great-grandfather was a Russian Jew, who descended from an Orthodox rabbi. And there is an Indian connection too.With Christian, Muslim and Jewish blood flowing through his veins, Johnson called himself a one-man melting plot. Add the bit about his mother's side being left-leaning liberals, one would have thought that Boris Johnson is a man who reflects such a catholic lineage.Boris, the boorThe tousled hair, the bumbling laddish demeanour and at times self-deprecating humour can be misleading. In the world of political correctness and gender equality this is what he had to say about:Hilary Clinton She's got dyed blonde hair and pouty lips, and a steely blue stare, like a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital.Malaysian girl students [They go to university] to find men to marry.Feminists might tag him as a cad. But women seem to gravitate towards him. In 1987 he married Allegra Mostyn-Owen and was divorced in 1993. A couple of weeks later the same year, he married Marina Wheeler, whose mother Dip Singh was a Sikh (Dip Singh was earlier married to Khushwant Singh's brother).After 25 years of marriage the couple announced in September 2018 that they were splitting but would remain friends to support their four children.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has moved on. To 31-year-old Carrie Symonds, a PR professional. The couple plan to move to 10, Downing Street and Symonds will be UK's First Girlfriend'.It wasn't that Boris Johnson was leading a quiet domesticated life while he was married. Perish the thought.There was an affair with journalist Anna Fazackerley; he fathered a daughter with arts consultant Helen MacIntyre; there was also the dalliance with Petronella Wyatt.I find it genuinely unreasonable that men should be confined to one woman, Johnson reportedly complained to Wyatt.Sticking to colour codesBoris Johnson seems to be the anti-thesis of all that his upbringing would uphold. True he is not a hawk on immigration. But when it comes to colour, his racist tendencies can truly shock.In a column for Daily Telegraph in 2002, criticising Tony Blair and his trip to Democratic Republic of Congo he wrote: ...and the tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down in his big white British taxpayer-funded bird. He goes on to write of regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies.Both watermelon smiles and piccaninnies are racial slurs.As for Muslim women and burqas -- Boris Johnson calls them letter boxes-- this is his view: ...it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.And his opinion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, should have made him a pariah in the world of diplomacy:There was a young fellow from Ankara / Who was a terrific wankerer. Till he sowed his wild oats / With the help of a goat / But he didn't even stop to thankera.Like his counterpart across the pond, Boris Johnson seems to wallow in being insensate. He believes, like Donald Trump, empty braggadocio is a substitute for astute statecraft.With these two strutting on the global stage wish we could say, What, me worry?