The PE veteran Renuka Ramnath's firm has the backing of many global names
Ekta Kapoor is betting big on digital entertainment as the OTT race gets tougher
Putting India on the global biopharma map
Vishakha Mulye is making ICICI Bank's loan portfolio more robust and risk-free
Neha Narkhede's tech firm offers tools for fast data access
Komal Mangtani heads an engineering division that has developed Uber's tech-driven business platforms
Dhivya Suryadevara played a key role in crucial initiatives at General Motors
Manasi Kirloskar brings her design sensibilities to the business
Zoya Akhtar has gone from strength to strength with narratives of characters, be it Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Gully Boy
After a three-decade-long corporate career, Roopa Kudva has embraced the social enterprise space
Mallika Srinivasan has balanced growth and resilience to build a global business
Zia Mody's capability to win big and close big deals has propelled her to the top
Zarin Daruwala has lowered stanchart india's business risk by focussing on retail loans
Leena Nair's initiatives have made Unilever an even more sought-after employer
Gita Gopinath is the first woman to become Chief Economist at IMF
Under Aruna Jayanthi, Capgeminis APAC and Latin American regions have reported higher growth than the other regions
Gazal Kalra has reduced working hours of truck drivers while increasing the efficiency of the logistics operations
Leading one of Indias biggest insurers, Vibha Padalkar thrives on challenge
