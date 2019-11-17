Most Powerful Women
Most Powerful Women

The Constellation

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
The Constellation

BT honours rising stars and women who made a mark in business

 
 

The Asset Builder

The PE veteran Renuka Ramnath's firm has the backing of many global names

Grabbing Eyeballs

Ekta Kapoor is betting big on digital entertainment as the OTT race gets tougher

Gritty Achiever

Putting India on the global biopharma map

Wholesale Banker

Vishakha Mulye is making ICICI Bank's loan portfolio more robust and risk-free

Far And Wide

Neha Narkhede's tech firm offers tools for fast data access

An Inspiring Journey

Komal Mangtani heads an engineering division that has developed Uber's tech-driven business platforms

Unstoppable

Dhivya Suryadevara played a key role in crucial initiatives at General Motors

Stable Presence

Manasi Kirloskar brings her design sensibilities to the business

No Luck By Chance

Zoya Akhtar has gone from strength to strength with narratives of characters, be it Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Gully Boy
 
 

The Contrarian

After a three-decade-long corporate career, Roopa Kudva has embraced the social enterprise space

Joining The Big League

Mallika Srinivasan has balanced growth and resilience to build a global business

Raising The Bar

Zia Mody's capability to win big and close big deals has propelled her to the top

Stabilising The Ship

Zarin Daruwala has lowered stanchart india's business risk by focussing on retail loans

The Habitual Learner

Leena Nair's initiatives have made Unilever an even more sought-after employer

The Trailblazer

Gita Gopinath is the first woman to become Chief Economist at IMF

Growth Agent

Under Aruna Jayanthi, Capgeminis APAC and Latin American regions have reported higher growth than the other regions

The Relay Runner

Gazal Kalra has reduced working hours of truck drivers while increasing the efficiency of the logistics operations

Eyes On The Mark

Leading one of Indias biggest insurers, Vibha Padalkar thrives on challenge
