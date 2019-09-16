A New Chapter

Kirthiga Reddy has always done something distinguishing in whichever organisation she has worked till date. She came under the spotlight in India as the country's first employee for social media giant Facebook - literally opening office shutters on day one and cementing its presence in India thereafter. At Silicon Graphics, her first job, she was the youngest director of engineering. Reddy, who is the first in her family to get a technical and business degree in the US, holds a master's in business administration from Stanford University and MS in computer engineering from Syracuse University.

She joined Japanese investment giant SoftBank in December last year. Reddy, who is the first female investing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, while heading into her new role, mentioned in a Facebook post: "After over seven incredible years at Facebook - starting as the first employee and MD for Facebook India and the last two years at HQ as Managing Global Client Partner and Emerging Markets Lead - I am thrilled to join SoftBank as their first Venture Partner? I look forward to bringing my technical and business expertise to the Vision Fund team." Hopefully, she is seeing yet another unique story unfold.