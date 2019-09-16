Change Maker

Nita Ambani, wife of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has been busy the last year because of two weddings in the family - daughter Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal and son Akash Ambani married Shloka Mehta. But her social and professional responsibilities did not suffer, whether it be the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai or the Indian Super League.

She said she sees these responsibilities as opportunities to make a change. In an earlier interview, she had advised youngsters to prioritise responsibilities. "It's important to know that while juggling rubber balls and glass balls, the former may bounce back when you miss, but the glass balls will crack if you let them fall," she said.

According to sources, she has roped in elder son Akash Ambani to manage the major responsibilities of the Mumbai Indians cricket team, while Isha Ambani is helping in the Foundation. RIL spent Rs 904 crore on CSR initiatives in 2018/19. The efforts of the group have touched lives of 29 million people across India, the foundation states.