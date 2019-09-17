Grabbing Eyeballs

Nobody understands the entertainment demands of the common Indian better than Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms. Daily soaps - Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many more - are popular among many viewers. So, it is not surprising that Kapoor's digital entertainment platform, ALTBalaji, has more takers in Tier II and Tier III cities and beyond.

She is concentrating her efforts on the next stage of entertainment in India, which is over-the-top (OTT) content. The aim is to take the content to a bigger audience.

For this purpose, she has recently entered a content deal with Zee Entertainment's digital platform ZEE5. The two platforms will co-produce over 60 Web originals, which will be available on both platforms.