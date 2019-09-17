Growth Agent

Aruna Jayanthi has worn many hats at technology services company Capgemini. She is the former India head and grew the company's headcount in the country from 32,000 to 85,000 between 2011 and 2015. In 2016, Jayanthi took over as Head of Business Services, a strategic business unit created to provide BPO and Platform services. She has been in a global role ever since. In July 2018, she took over as head of the company's Asia Pacific and Latin American business.

Over the past one year, the region has continued to outpace Capgemini's average growth, albeit from a lower base. While the company grew revenues by 8.4 per cent to Euro 7 billion in the first half of 2019, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America business (7 per cent of group revenues) grew 12.2 per cent, with financial services and manufacturing being the main drivers.

"We carefully looked at what we are offering and in some cases shut down things that were not working," says Jayanthi. "We have increased our involvement in digital, cloud, analytics, and taking more of a consulting-driven approach to transformation. These are the four things that made a difference in terms of growth," she adds.