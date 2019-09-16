Health Ambassador

As global Vice President, Nutrition and Natural Platforms, Geetu Verma (based in The Netherlands), is in charge of the good-for-you portfolio of Unilever. Her mission, says her LinkedIn profile, is to help people live happier, healthier lives with the right knowledge and right food. In her earlier avatar as Executive Director (Food), Hindustan Unilever, Verma increased the contribution of food to overall revenues of the company by 25 per cent.

She tried to include a food culture in the organisation. On Fridays, her office used to turn into a bustling kitchen where she and her team used to churn out interesting dishes from the HUL portfolio. From jam-filled muffins to sandwiches and omelettes filled with Knorr noodles, the food team of HUL, under Vermas leadership, tried to reinvent food.