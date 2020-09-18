In Business of Food

The merger of the food business of Tata Chemicals with Tata Global Beverages, which was renamed Tata Consumer Products Ltd, was a crucial step towards building a FMCG company within the salt-to-software conglomerate. TCPL's emergence as the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant will depend on the performance in the food category, and a lot on the performance of Richa Arora and her team. Arora is President, Packaged Foods, India, TCPL, and drives its growth strategy and outcomes, including innovations for the packaged foods category in India.

It was the expectation from her team that laid the foundation of TCPL, which already has Tata Salt and Tata Sampann spices, pulses and snacks. Arora has a challenging job in front of her. But she is confident. "It is difficult to achieve new or significant milestones when you are working on one of the most trusted brands in the country. That moment came in my life when I led the team to the magical milestone, of a billion packs of Tata Salt sold in one financial year," she says. To her, power means "the ability to make meaningful change in things that matter most."

Arora, who joined the foods business of Tata Chemicals in 2014, advises youngsters to travel as much as possible and then put the full power of mind and every ounce of energy to succeed. Photography is her passion. "There is always a photograph waiting to be found in places where you least expect," she says. In her previous role, she had set up Five by Six Consulting - a boutique strategic marketing consulting firm, advising companies such as McCain Foods, Britannia and Wipro (Consumer). She also worked as head of marketing and innovation at Britannia.