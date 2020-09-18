Securing the Zoom Call

Everyone gets on a Zoom call these days, for literally everything. The company has clearly been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Covid-19, adding billions to its market value and topping 300 million daily subscribers, as it became the default option for businesses and educational institutions to stay connected.

Originally developed for enterprise use in 2011, the company had to deal with a lot of negative perceptions around privacy. Chief Operating Officer Aparna Bawa led the 90-day security plan, including releasing multiple safety and privacy features, launching a CISO Council and Advisory Board, which includes security leaders from across industries, enhancing the bug bounty programme, to name a few. Various versions of the platform were also launched, including security features and privacy updates, to take the platform to the next level. "Customers are my biggest motivators and I endeavour to provide them with a platform that enables them to facilitate seamless operations in a world that works virtually," says Bawa.

She also helped the company go public in April 2019, and after the initial $36 per share, the share price increased over 72 per cent on the first day of trading itself. Under her leadership, Zoom acquired encryption and security services firm Keybase to add to its private video communications platform, which can handle scale as well as usage.

Zoom is currently serving large businesses, government, schools and educational institutes, and individual users. It provides a free platform to 100,000 schools across 25 countries, including 2,300 in India. With an office in Mumbai and two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the company now plans to open a technology centre in Bengaluru.