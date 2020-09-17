Winner All the Way

Everyone wants to increase the topline and bottomline of a business, but very few can find growth opportunities in different facets of an organisation. Accenture India Chairperson and Senior Managing Director Rekha Menon is one of them. In just six years, Accenture Ventures has become one of the country's most scaled corporate innovation teams. It added more than 80 startups to its Indian and global client list in 2019/20 alone. "We are known as an innovator and a disruptor. Over the last year, we have continued to drive innovative solutions for clients and contributed to an increased number of global patents (more than 380 last year with at least one from India) while growing our network of startups in India through Accenture Ventures," she says.

As a former entrepreneur who has had a successful career in the corporate world, helping startups grow is very close to Menon's heart.

"The biggest turning point in my career was when I moved from being an entrepreneur into the corporate world. I had a steep learning curve. I had to find my feet by picking up a new set of skills," she adds.