A Shooting Star

Photography is all about capturing a moment and Preetha Reddy knew she was good when her shot of the setting sun in Bali was picked up by National Geographic and showcased as "Photo of the Day." It was years ago, says Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group. Reddy has been shooting hundreds of pictures - from the setting sun to a smiling child. All of that is stored in their family home in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

At one point, she even compiled some of them into books and shared with friends. "When I have time, I am going to do an intense photography course." Her sisters can't stop admiring what she can capture. "She can make something mundane look extraordinary," says Sangita, her youngest sister. "Every year, for the last 10 years, she has done a creative calendar series. The theme has been around Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Last year, it was rare collection of Saraswati pictures and paintings that she shot," says Sangita.