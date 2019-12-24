Advantage GVK

Anyone who has followed tennis star Sania Mirza's game is unlikely to have missed the power unleashed by her forehand or the letters emblazoned on her sweatshirt - GVK. G.V. Krishna Reddy, 82, the founder of the eponymous group, spotted the talent in Mirza when she was just nine years old. He then also opted to sponsor her. That was 24 years ago. Since then, he has backed many promising players and sponsored several tennis tournaments.

Around the time he first met Mirza, he was embarking on yet another journey - to sponsor an annual tennis tournament for the elderly, called the GVK-AISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Tournament.

Since then, it has been held each year for age groups of 45, 55, 65 and over 75. From this year, players from 35 years onwards would also join.

Playing tennis for the last 40 years, Reddy, who devotes at least one hour each morning with his friends at his tennis court at home, says, "Unlike in a gym, where you are all alone and cannot get your mind off work, here you are with your friends, talk only tennis when not cutting jokes, and focus only on the game. I get back to work fresh from this."

Reddy is also the President of the All India Senior Tennis Association, which, on its website, posts some quotes from tennis stars, including this one from Roger Federer: "Winning never grows old." Seeing Reddy, many would agree.