Bhatnagar's Running Shoes

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India, runs five days a week. He covers over 300 kilometres every month, a fitness regime he has been following since 2005. Bhatnagar has successfully completed six marathons, including NYC 2019, Chicago 2017, Rotterdam 2018 and Hyderabad 2019, and over 100 half marathons. He mostly runs on roads around his home, office or hotel, and once a week goes to an athletic track for speed training. He also uses flyovers to replicate hill-training workouts.

"Some people meditate, I run. It serves the same purpose for me. It calms me down and helps me focus through the day. I also like the 'me time' that running provides. It helps clear the head." Earlier, Bhatnagar used to be coached by a professional, but nowadays he just trains by feel and less by a plan. "I find it works better for me."

For daily running, Bhatnagar rotates three-four pairs of shoes. Each pair lasts him around 800 kilometres. "My shoes are Saucony and Mizuno and they are all lightweight shoes with a low heel-to-toe drop." He has a pair of Nike NXT shoes exclusively for races.