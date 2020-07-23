Cooking to De-stress

In between his busy schedule of managing 750 employees and strategising, Ankit Mehrotra, Founder and CEO of Dineout, finds time to de-stress. He cooks two-three times a week, and considers it the best way to take breaks in these times of work from home. While studying in London and then working as an investment banker overseas, Mehrotra, 35, learned six cuisines, including Italian, Spanish, French, Indian and Mexican.

"I was learning almost one cuisine every year from my friends at the university. I can cook five-six dishes in each of those cuisines," he says. Mehrotra's personal favourites are pasta and grilled chicken, his go-to dishes because they are the quickest to prepare. "I go to buy groceries, and do elaborate cooking, especially on weekends, for my family of seven," he says. He also frequently puts cooking videos and recipes on the Dineout's Instagram account due to its wide reach.