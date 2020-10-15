Finding Rhythm

Geetu Verma, Global Vice President, Nutrition and Natural Platforms, Unilever, has been working especially hard during the last six months, trying to offer her consumers immunity-building products. After a tiring day at work, she de-stresses herself by humming old Hindi film classics. She is equally well-versed in Hindustani classical music. "Relaxing to me is trying to learn a classical song. I have learnt Hindustani classical music in Sangeet Mahabharati in Mumbai. It has helped me develop basic appreciation of the ragas," she says.

Music has taught her to find rhythm in everything. "Sometimes you may have challenges at work, or friction with some people... one way to look at it is to tell yourself that this is the flow, the rhythm of the workplace and you need to navigate it in as seamless and free-flowing manner as possible," she explains. "It puts you fully in the moment...you dont exercise your limbic mode, you exercise your holistic sense in appreciating an issue for a reason."