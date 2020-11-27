Kedia's Musical Side

Pankaj Kedia's passion for playing music dates back to his childhood. The current MD, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories, started his guitar lessons when he was eight. Part of an amateur band at school, his passion for music continued even when he moved to Singapore in 2015. He joined a group of 8-10 like-minded musicians and singers, who were mostly into bhajans and Sufi. Since the pandemic happened, the group has been practicing every weekend over Zoom.

In the last five years, Kedia has participated in several live performances in Singapore along with his group, "These performances are more like shared experiences wherein we bond over music, and find a connection with the spirituality of our Indian roots," says Kedia. He owns two guitars - a Takamine and a Taylor. "The guitar is not commonly used or naturally suited for bhajans. For me, it has been a riveting journey to adapt my guitar-playing style to Bhajans."