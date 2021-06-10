Keshre's Kindle Joy

For Lalit Keshre, Co-Founder & CEO of investing platform Groww, books are an integral part of life. He has mostly been a bedtime reader. "I fall asleep with Kindle in hands. Its the only time I get to read in peace."

Keshres interests are varied. "I grew up in a small town. Whatever I could lay my hands on, I would read it. I started out with fiction and comic books like Chacha Chaudhary and moved to non-fiction. Now, I read a lot about psychology, history, investment and business." Nassim Nicholas Taleb, David Eagleman and Ben Bryson are his favourite authors.

"All Taleb books from Fool By Randomness, Skin in the Game to Anti-Fragile are my favourites. Anti-Fragile is one book that I gift all my executives," he says.

He loves The Brain: The Story of You and Incognito by Eagleman. "Some writers simplify such difficult concepts for people like us that I wonder if we had academic writers like them," he quips.

Keshre's long list of recommendations includes Berkshire Annual Letters to shareholders in investing, The 22 Immutable Laws of Branding, books by Atul Gawande and Khalil Gibran in philosophy, and Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind and Thinking Fast and Slow in psychology.

Keshre prefers reading on Kindle. He generally reads two-three books at a time.