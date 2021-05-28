Kulkarni, The Cricket Buff

Mukund Kulkarni, who heads the stressed retail loan and SME verticals at Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd, the country's largest asset reconstruction firm, is a cricket buff. In all these years of working in different companies like Barclays, Cholamandalam DBS and ICICI Bank, cricket was his only constant companion.

"We have a small team in our society. We make it a point to hire a turf once in a month to play," says Kulkarni. But that was pre-Covid.

Nowadays, it is more about watching and learning new skills. "I like the way Rohit Sharma plays and the way Virat Kohli plans his innings," says Kulkarni, who has also been busy buying stressed loans from banks and NBFCs in the past one year. In fact, retail and SME loans have been increasing, and so are the efforts to recover them in the current challenging times.

A fast bowler himself, Kulkarni is waiting for the pandemic to end, to give his best both on and off the work pitch.