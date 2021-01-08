Kumar's 'Flowery' Side

Be it collecting winter flowers or capturing them though his lenses, Esri India President Agendra Kumar's love for nature knows no bounds. With a large garden at home, Kumar has been adding varieties of Chrysanthemum for over 18 years. An avid flower lover, Kumar, along with his wife, started this as a serious hobby around 2002. "We sourced chrysanthemums from different countries to build a collection of over 200 varieties, which was the largest in Delhi at that time," says Kumar. He participated in various chrysanthemum shows and has won awards too. Today, Kumar has around 400 potted Chrysanthemums at home, along with 50 other varieties of winter flowers, including petunia, dahlia, dianthus, salvia, pansy, alyssum, hollyhock, antirrhinum, begonia, cineraria, verbena, carnations and aster, to name a few.

Other than collecting flowers, Kumar loves clicking them as well. Nature and heritage are his favourite picks. He has had over seven exhibitions of his photographs between 2004 and 2009.