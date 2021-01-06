Mehta's Fitness Regime

When gyms, parks and fitness centres were out of bounds during the peak of the Covid-19 lockdown, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD of the countrys biggest FMCG company, Hindustan Unilever, walked up and down the staircase of his 57-storey apartment complex in central Mumbai, to stay fit. "Me and my wife climbed five floors on the first day, we did 10 floors on day two and 15 on day three, then we had a good rhythm of 20 floors and I was feeling very pleased with myself. One day we bumped into a person on the stairway, who looked my age. I asked him where he was coming from. He said he stayed on the 18th floor and climbed 57 floors every day. That set the context." Mehta also connected with his fitness trainer twice a week on Zoom, and the latter gave him tips on staying fit despite being locked down at home. While Mehta embraced the work-from-home lifestyle, the one thing that didn't change was his morning tea ritual. A tea lover, his favourite pastime is blending tea. "I use Lipton from the Middle East, which is a blend of Kenyan and Sri Lankan teas. That is my base, and on that I throw flavours. I still look forward to making my morning cup of tea."