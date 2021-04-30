Mustafa's Offside Lessons

P.C. Mustafa, Co-Founder and CEO, iD Fresh Foods, rarely misses an opportunity to play a game of football with his friends and colleagues. The sport, he says, has taught him valuable lessons in team spirit, agility and resilience.

"The team has a common goal. Individual players can't do much unless the team supports them. Sometimes you will concede a goal, but you need to bounce back." The same principles apply in business too. Though iD Fresh Foods is known for its dosa-idli batters and other fresh products, Mustafa says he has had more misadventures than successes. "A lot of our innovations have failed miserably, but we have never stopped innovating."

Just like in football, every team member contributes to the success of his business, says Mustafa. "Your team wins because of everybody's efforts." In fact, the start-up has its own football league called the iD Football League.

"There is another lesson that football has taught me. It is extremely important to enjoy one's work too, only then will the business succeed."