Nair, the Part-time Farmer

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, has treated Indian audiences with classics such as Kaun Banega Crorepati (during his stint as CEO, Star India). More recently, his show, Scam 1992, on Sony Liv earned him critical acclaim. Nair, surprisingly, gets a lot of his lessons for running a successful entertainment business from his small vegetable farm in Karjat, located on the outskirts of Mumbai. Farming, he says, has taught him patience and the ability to nurture. "It takes time for a tree to grow and one needs to nurture right from the day the seed is sowed in order to ensure that the tree is eventually laden with fruits. An entertainment business also requires nurturing and patience, thats how great content is created," he adds.

Nair visits his farm at least once every month, and is especially proud of his team of gardeners there.

"Its your team that matters as you cant do much single-handedly. That is true on a farm as well as in a well-fuelled corporate entity. Having a good team is crucial," he adds.