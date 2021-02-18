Narayanan's Book Hub

If Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India, is asked about his most luxurious possession, his instant response will be books. His library at home has some of the finest books on leadership, purpose and technology, some of which have, in fact, cost him a fortune. "I am the hard cover variety," he says proudly. Reading is his way of not just unwinding after a hard day at work, but also help him reflect on his actions and strategies. "It important for a CEO to reflect from time-to-time, especially during a pandemic," he says.

Covid-19 has compelled him to be home-bound, but his favourite way to unwind has always been to immerse himself in a book, right in the middle of nature. Having spent a significant part of his growing-up years on mountainous terrains such as Joshimath (Uttarakhand) and the Nilgiris, Narayanan loves the hills. "The hills calm me, and reading helps in making me a humble human being."