Outdoor Play

Ritesh Chopra, NortonLifeLock's Director for Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, loves outdoor sports. Way back in 2007, Chopra took part in the Eco Challenge in New Zealand along with his colleagues, to navigate through an unmarked wilderness course. For Chopra, this was the beginning of the little-known sport of adventure racing.

"It has three core elements - trekking, biking and paddling. Depending on the course, additionally there can be other activities such as horse riding or skiing. The duration of the races can be anything between two hours and two weeks."

The ultimate goal is to navigate one's way through the wilderness to reach the finish line with all team members by your side.

"This is a learning that I take to the boardroom," says Chopra.

He has completed four such expedition races - two in New Zealand (2007 and 2008), one in Hawaii (2011) and one in Rishikesh (2014).