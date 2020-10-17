Passion and Work Synergy

Sriram Mahadevan of Joyville Shapoorji Housing loves nature, architectural marvels and adven tures. The Managing Director of the Mumbai-headquartered real estate company, goes on one pleasure trip every year. "A trip to East European countries is currently on my bucket list," says Mahadevan. He had been to Warsaw and Krakow in Poland earlier, but that trip was more on work and not as an explorer. He also makes it a point to take a bicycle tour once a year, which ensures that he doesnt see only the tick-in-the-box stuffs.

Seeing new places and meeting locals helps him deal better with teams. "It also makes me more patient since travelling glitches make one accept adversities and push one to find ways and means to overcome them and continue on the journey," says Mahadevan, whose passion also involves developing beautiful mid-income homes for the masses.