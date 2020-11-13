Sabharwal's 'Neev' of Books

Handing over old newspapers to the raddiwala in return for comics and novels - that's how Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Head of School and Founder, Neev Academy, introduced herself to the world of books. Neev Academy currently houses five pre-schools in its campus in Bengaluru. "My nose was perpetually in books. From Mandys, Debbies and Commandos to heritage-related books, my interests were well diversified." Now, every wall at her home and office houses a library.

It's her love for books and her wish to pass on the habit to children that she launched Neev Literature Festival in 2017, with special focus on books for children. "We want serious conversation on children literature, something that goes beyond adventure and entertainment. So, we started the literature festival in 2017. The first year had 23 speakers. The next year onwards, it grew bigger. This year it was online. We also run book clubs for children and their parents."