The Conservationist

Amit Jain, MD, LOreal India, never misses an opportunity to visit wildlife parks. He has been to almost every wildlife reserve across the globe, but the Jim Corbett National Park is closest to his heart. "I have been going there since I was five and have fond memories of going deep into the forest riding an elephant." His biggest passion, however, is tiger conservation. He actively contributes to the World Wildlife Fund in his personal capacity. "I inherited this love for conserving wildlife in India from my grandfather, who became a conservationist after retirement. Even in my stints outside India, I have stayed close to supporting causes, contributing to rehabilitation of villages outside wildlife parks."

His passion for tiger conservation has taught him the importance of respecting the ecosystem. "You can't consume the planet and ecosystem at a faster rate than it regenerates. That's the mistake we have been making over the last two generations. The tiger is on the apex of the food pyramid, without the tiger the rest of the pyramid is in danger. It is critical to conserve the apex predators," says Jain. He wants to push the sustainability agenda in his business as well. "If there is one legacy that I would build in LOreal India , it is how we have really contributed to sustainability in India."