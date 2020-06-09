The Educator

A.M. Naik, Chairman, L&T group, has fond memories of his childhood in Gujarat's Endhal where his family was called the 'Master Kutumb'. His father was a teacher. So was his grandfather.

In 2009, Naik set up two trusts. One was the Nirali Memorial Medical Trust to build hospitals, diagnostic centres and a healthcare campus. The other was Naik Charitable Trust (NCT) to spread learning."Both trusts are connected to life. One saves life, the other transforms it," says Naik. "Education is the bridge to opportunities for all sections of society, both rich and poor."

Naik's effort has transformed schools in Gujarat's Endhal and Kharel districts. He re-built the school where he had studied. He also set up a science resource centre and constructed hostels for faculty and students at a number of schools. The NCT has also set up mobile laboratories called 'Science on Wheels' for 12,000 students of 40 schools in Kharel district.

With a large number of girls dropping out of school because of lack of separate toilets, the NCT has constructed toilet blocks for 41 schools in three backward talukas of Navsari, Gandevi and Chikli. It is also setting up an ICSE school in Mumbai's suburb Powai.

The NCT was the first to bring skill training to villages of south Gujarat through the Anil Naik Technical Training Centre in Kharel.