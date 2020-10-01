The Melodious Life

Music touches everyone's life. But if you are from a family of professionally trained musicians, the relationship with music can be much more serious than that.

Rajmohan Krishnan, Principal Founder and Managing Director, Entrust Family Office, used to attend musical concerts with family. "When music is part of your familys dinner table discussions, you do develop an interest in it."

Krishnan briefly learned carnatic music, trying his hands at violin, mridangam and carnatic vocal, but couldn't continue as education took precedence over music. "Professional training may not have taken off but music was part of my life. I used to meet musicians, trying to understand their lives, developing a bond with them," he says.

His involvement with music led him to launch an NGO, Ekatvam Trust, which gives budding musicians a platform to perform and get recognised for their work. It also works for the welfare of the elderly. "I established Ekatvam in 2015 in memory of my father, who had died in 2014. Each year, we conduct the Holi Music Festival in which we invite musicians across genres. It is quite popular in Bengaluru."

Krishnan says while growing up, he was touched by the way music was never sold or performed to make money.

"It was a medium to reach the masses, to give back to the society." With Ekatvam, Krishnan is doing his bit for both musicians and the elderly.