The Oracle Who Plays The Ukulele

Warren Buffet, The Oracle of Omaha and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is by far the most successful investor ever. His stake in Apple recently tripled to more than $100 billion. But, apart from investing, Buffet has many interests, including playing bridge and the ukulele, a four-stringed musical instrument made from wood that resembles a small classical guitar.

He picked up playing the ukulele while wooing his first wife, Susan. That's a passion that is still there now at 90 years. Buffet has performed duets for charity with rock band Jon Bon Jovi and actress Glenn Close. He has played the ukulele on live television, at charity events and even in front of investors.

Many studies have shown that playing a musical instrument benefits the brain and works towards reducing the effects of aging. More importantly, the ukulele is among the easiest musical instrument to learn to play, and is also quite inexpensive to buy. That's how one should start one's investment story.