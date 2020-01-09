That the 61-year-old Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman of Mahindra Finance, records songs during his 20-km long commute between offices is a testimonial to his passion for music. Iyer, who has recorded over a thousand songs on the popular Smule app, uses the hour-long journey between the Worli headquarters and the Goregaon office to recreate old classics.

While the app allows him to record his renditions of popular songs of Mukesh Kumar, Manna Dey, Jagjit Singh, Talat Aziz and Mohammed Rafi and connect with thousands of listeners on social media, his forte is devotional music.

Iyer was introduced to singing as a 7-year-old but he took it up seriously only in the last 15 years. His mother was a trained singer and his school, too, offered him a conducive environment to hone his skills.

While singing was always a significant part of his life, about 15 years ago, Iyer was introduced to a well-known bhajan singer in Mumbai and started joining him for performances. "In those 2-3 hours, you are completely disconnected from the world, especially mobile," says Iyer.

He doesn't play any instrument. "Mine is vocal," says Iyer proudly.