Unplugging With Bjj

Andrew Wilson, CEO of American video-game company Electronic Arts (EA), is a man of multiple interests. He began playing games at a very young age, not surprising for someone who grew up in Geelong, Australia. In his spare time, he plays games, goes surfing and training on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), a self-defence martial art based on grappling, ground fighting and submission holds. BJJ emerged from Japan's judo and jujutsu. For many like Wilson, jiu jitsu is also a way to unplug. Like other martial arts, what BJJ does is force people to forget about what's going on at their jobs. Its a great way to de-stress.

Wilson who has spent over 15 years at EA was appointed CEO in 2013. During his tenure as CEO, EA launched groundbreaking new games and services, reached record player engagement levels across global franchises, and emerged as one of the world's leading digital entertainment companies.