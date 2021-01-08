Working Towards Work-outs

Sanjay Chakrabarti, Founding Partner, tag8, a firm whose solutions facilitate the finding and return of lost valuables, played Under-19 against Sachin Tendulkar in mid-90s. But when he took up a job, he lost all the fitness. "It was a demanding 12-14-hour job, and I had access to the best junk food, and that too, on office expenses," he laughs. Thanks to a two-year-long sedentary lifestyle of all work and eat but no play, acidity became a part and parcel of his life. "I would take Gelusil every day. It had become a dessert for me. Once my grandmother caught me off-guard and warned something is dramatically wrong with me. Between that day and now, I have never spent a week when I have not walked, ran or worked out."

Even during the lockdown, Chakrabarti did not miss his gym. "I discovered the beautiful sea-facing terrace in our apartment building. We would hardly go there pre-lockdown. Now it's a morning routine to go upstairs and work out, and make my kids exercise too."

Chakra meditation is the recent addition to his fitness regime. "I have mastered headstand too." The 45-year-old Chakrabarti has a fitness bucket list that he aims to tick off before hitting 50 - the Ladakh Marathon, running marathons in London, NYC, Berlin & Tokyo, climbing the Everest Base Camp and Scuba Diving certification. "I aim to improve myself marginally every day in cardio, weights, balance and flexibility."