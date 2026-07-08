THE POINT | The great Indian IPOs

Indian IPOs hall of fame
Together NSE and Jio propose to raise ₹63,000 crore. Once completed they will be the biggest Indian IPOs.
Global IPO league
In terms of the amount raised, Jio and NSE don’t crack the global top ten—$75bn of SpaceX followed by Aramco’s $25.6bn issue remain untouched.
NSE’s windfall
New India Assurance and National Insurance Company invested ₹30 lakh each in NSE. They were seeding a new exchange. Their return comes to 6,250x.
In 2020, global giants poured over $20 bn into Jio. Jio Platform’s IPO is a fresh issue but it crystallises the gains of all investors.