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THE POINT | The great Indian IPOs

THE POINT | The great Indian IPOs

As SpaceX rewrote the global IPO record books in June, India prepared its own historic double. Two filings, 48 hours apart, will together eclipse every number Dalal Street has ever seen

Jyotindra Dubey
Jyotindra Dubey
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026, 5:04 PM IST
INDIAN IPOs HALL OF FAME
1/4

Indian IPOs hall of fame

Together NSE and Jio propose to raise ₹63,000 crore. Once completed they will be the biggest Indian IPOs.

Global IPO league
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Global IPO league

In terms of the amount raised, Jio and NSE don’t crack the global top ten—$75bn of SpaceX followed by Aramco’s $25.6bn issue remain untouched.

NSE’s windfall
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NSE’s windfall

New India Assurance and National Insurance Company invested ₹30 lakh each in NSE. They were seeding a new exchange. Their return comes to 6,250x.

Jio windfall
4/4

In 2020, global giants poured over $20 bn into Jio. Jio Platform’s IPO is a fresh issue but it crystallises the gains of all investors.

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