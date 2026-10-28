Alisha Moopen on expanding hospital capacity beyond 15,000 beds

Bringing multiple hospital networks under a common platform is the next phase of growth for Alisha Moopen, Executive Director of Aster DM Quality Care.

The integration of Aster DM Healthcare, CARE Hospitals, KIMSHEALTH and Evercare brings together 39 hospitals across 28 cities, with more than 10,800 beds.

The task is to turn the enlarged network into a more efficient business. This will involve capital allocation, capacity utilisation, and the coordination of resources across hospitals, while retaining the clinical expertise and regional presence of each business.





“The integration of Aster DM Healthcare, CARE Hospitals, KIMSHEALTH and Evercare gives us a unique opportunity to bring together complementary strengths, medical expertise, and established regional networks,” Moopen, Executive Director of Aster DM Quality Care, says.

The commercial opportunity lies in improving resource utilisation and extending clinical capabilities across the network. The financial benefits of this capacity expansion will depend on how effectively the additional beds are utilised. The company also plans to invest in technology, digital health, and artificial intelligence. Moopen says these investments will support clinical capabilities, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the patient experience.

For Moopen, the measure of success will be whether the group can deliver sustainable financial performance alongside consistent clinical outcomes as it builds a larger hospital network.

@neetu_csharma