Belrise’s Supriya Badve on leadership lessons from difficult decisions

An ambition to become an engineer eventually led Supriya Badve to a career in manufacturing, despite not having pursued an engineering degree.

She found her way into the sector after she got married to Belrise Industries (formerly Badve Engineering) Founder and Managing Director Shrikant Badve. What started with handling accounts and finance gradually grew into a leadership role spanning operations, human resources, industrial relations, administration and supply chain management.





“I was very determined to work,” Badve, Whole-time Director, Belrise Industries, recalls, describing how she gradually became more involved in the business. A significant milestone came in the late 1990s, when she took charge of developing the company’s polymer division as a greenfield project.

“When we started our polymer division, I noticed high rejection rates in the decal application process, which required precision and careful monitoring. We brought women associates into the process, and the results transformed the way it was managed. The customer was happy, and it reinforced my belief that women can make a significant contribution to manufacturing,” she says.

Belrise, which recorded a turnover of Rs 9,500 crore in FY26, makes automotive sheet metal and casting parts, polymer components, suspension, and mirror systems for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and passenger vehicles.

“When women leaders are assertive, they are taken as aggressive; when they are more accommodative, they are taken as a very soft person,” she says.

Badve sees workforce skilling as one of the biggest challenges ahead.

@karandhar11