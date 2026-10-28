Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers, Aditi Kothari Desai is in it for the long haul

For aditi kothari Desai, an interest in finance came from a very early age, from her father—Hemendra Kothari—being a prominent investment banker. “As a child, I was always intrigued to know what my father did,” Desai tells Business Today.

Later, her education in Harward and Wharton, and a work experience on Wall Street would reinforce her decision to follow in her father’s footsteps. In 2025, Aditi was elevated as the chairperson of DSP Asset Managers, the firm her father founded.

DSP mutual fund had average AUM of more than `2.44 lakh crore in July-September 2026. However, Aditi is not just focusing on growing this business, but has also over the years, spread DSP’s wings into several related areas.

“I want to grow DSP as a brand more than just the asset management company,” she says.

So, in August 2026, DSP’s non-banking financial services arm DSP Finance acquired the parent company of digital lending Volt Money. She is also the co-founder of compoundexpress—an enterprise software platform for financial intermediaries.

It’s been a tough time for asset managers given the headwinds financial markets have faced in the past few years. But Desai remains steadfast. Having seen multiple crises over the past couple of decades, she says that bad times don’t last forever and the best thing to do is ride through the cycles.

“Not stopping your SIP when the market is down is most important,” Desai stresses.

She has been passionate about financial independence for women and through seminars, through media, she encourages more women to invest, and she is glad that things are changing.

She is just as passionate about wildlife conversation, and is a trustee of The Wildlife Conservation Trust, a not-for-profit organisation her father founded.

@TheNachiket