How Anjali Singh is steering Gabriel into its next phase of growth

Transforming a legacy auto component maker into a diversified mobility company is central to Anjali Singh’s agenda as Executive Chairperson of Anand Group and Gabriel India.

Under Singh’s leadership, the 65-year-old group consolidated most of its business operations last year. “The consolidation was done to have a clearer strategy on capital allocation,” Singh tells BT. “Gabriel has always been our flagship. I always felt it was under-utilised. The biggest challenge was moving an old ship,” she says.

Traditionally, Gabriel made ride-control parts like shock absorbers for two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. It also supplies suspension parts to Indian Railways for Vande Bharat trains.

Gabriel entered a joint venture with France-based Forvia in October 2026 to make seating systems for the Indian market. It forged a partnership with South Korea’s HL Klemove to offer automotive electronics and ADAS solutions.

On newer businesses, Singh says the seating business offers huge opportunities with the way passenger car sales are growing. As far as succession planning is concerned, Singh says Anand Group is among a few companies that handled it seamlessly.

The strategic shift at Anand Group over the past two years is largely driven by Singh and her husband, Jaisal Singh, the Vice Chairman of the group. “We look at two different things. I am much more involved in operations and industry roles like CII and ACMA while Jaisal drives M&A and strategy,” she says.

When not leading the business, Singh is a photographer, painter, and a lover of wildlife.

@karandhar11