FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Nita Ambani, Priti Adani & Other Women leaders building their own legacy



Aanchal Jain

CEO, PMI Electro Mobility

Aanchal Jain steers One of India’s biggest new-age e-bus makers—PMI Electro Mobility—is led by a woman, one of a handful in the automobile industry. Aanchal Jain, who studied economics in the UK and US, returned to India after her father’s family business pivoted from bus body builder to a bus manufacturer. “I lived in the US for almost 15 years and what got me back was PMI Electro because it was scaling up so fast,” she tells BT. KKR-backed PMI Electro not only makes electric buses, it also operates and deploys these in several cities through its platform Allfleet.







Ameera Shah

Promoter & Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare

Ameera Shah led the company’s expansion from a doctor-led practice into a diagnostics business operating across India and Africa. Over two decades, she has been involved in scaling the business, raising three rounds of private equity funding, and taking Metropolis public in 2019. Her remit has included business strategy, growth, and expanding the company’s diagnostic network. Shah is also Co-founder and Chair of Women’s Entrepreneurship at the Udaiti Foundation, which works to expand women’s economic participation. She is a finance graduate from the University of Texas at Austin and an alumna of Harvard Business School.







Amisha Vora

Chairperson, PL Capital Group

Starting off as VP—FII Sales in 2000, Amisha Vora has risen through the ranks at PL Capital over the past two and a half decades, becoming joint MD in 2006. She is now the Chairperson and Managing Director of rhe company. During that time, Vora has also been acquiring PL Capital shares and now holds a 96% stake in the Prabhudas Lilladher Group. She played a key role in the launch of PL Capital’s investment banking business. When she took over the group’s retail broking business in 2012, she spearheaded a makeover of how the business was done, led by technology and the quality of advisory services.









Anita Lal

Founder & Creative Director, Good Earth

Good Earth, under Anita Lal, completed its 30th year of creating design masterpieces and is now going big on retail expansion. It has recently launched a flagship store in Gurugram. After strenuous work by Lal and her team, she has launched skincare products under the brand name Iti, which means, as it is. Every product has been formulated to support the skin’s natural ability to heal, protect, and glow. It comes from her love for nature and co-existence on this planet.





Ananya Birla

Chairperson & Non-Executive Director, Svatantra Microfin

As Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of Svatantra Microfin Limited, Ananya Birla has carved out a niche in a difficult space. There are a few things that stand out about Birla, who began her microfinance journey at just 17. She bought Chaitanya India Fin Credit to create the second-largest NBFC-MFI in India. Then, there was a `1,930-crore fund infusion by Advent International and Multiples Private Equity. Birla also holds positions on the boards of Hindalco, Grasim Industries, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

Anjali Bansal

Founder, Avaana Capital

Anjali Bansal began her career at McKinsey & Co in New York as a strategy consultant. She went on to work in senior positions in several global organisations before founding Avaana Capital in 2018. A veteran investor, Bansal is focused on innovation, deep tech, climate tech, and making an impact at scale. Over the years, Bansal has been an investor in several start-up companies like Nykaa, Urban Company, and Darwinbox, among others. She also serves as an independent director on the board of companies like Nestle India and Maruti Suzuki.

Anupriya Acharya

CEO (South Asia), Publicis Groupe

With over three decades of experience in the media industry, Anupriya Acharya worked with WPP and Aegis Media before taking up her current role at Publicis Groupe in December 2019. Today, she oversees operations across Starcom, Zenith, Leo Burnett, BBH and Saatchi & Saatchi, among other businesses. Technology will continue to play a critical role in shaping the group’s operations, and how it changes the media business under her leadership remains to be seen.

Anuradha Acharya

Co-founder & ceo, Mapmygenome

Anuradha Acharya established Mapmygenome—a genomics company—in 2013 with an ambition of reaching 100 million lives. She previously co-founded and led Ocimum Biosolutions, a genomics and bioinformatics company, from 2000 to 2013. At Mapmygenome, she leads the company’s business across clinical and preventive genomics, including genetic testing and health assessments. A World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, she is CEO of Microbiome Insights and champions proactive, inclusive, innovative healthcare.

Anuradha Thakur

Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs

Anuradha Thakur, became the first woman to head the Department of Economic Affairs as Secretary, when she assumed charge in July 2025. Completing just over a year in this position, she has played a key role in formulating policies to offset the impact of the 50% US tariffs and the West Asia war, and initiatives to attract foreign investors in the government bond market. In the past, she has worked on the disinvestment of Air India as well as the launch of the Bharat Bond ETF. Keeping her busy now is the preparation of the Union Budget 2027-28.

Arundhati Bhattacharya

President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia

A career banker, Arundhati Bhattacharya has built a remarkable second career in technology after becoming the first woman to chair the State Bank of India. Since joining Salesforce in 2020, she has overseen the company’s rapid expansion in India, with its workforce crossing 17,000. Under her leadership, India remains one of Salesforce's largest and fastest-growing international markets outside the US. Today, she is championing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), skilling, and responsible innovation, while advocating empathy, curiosity, and continuous learning as essential leadership capabilities in an AI-driven workplace.

Bhawna Agarwal

Senior Vice President & md, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Bhawna Agarwal in her role as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) India, brings over 25 years of cross-industry leadership experience. Since joining HPE in 2019, she has held key roles spanning growth, transformation, industry verticals, and go-to-market strategy. She champions digital transformation, innovation, and strategic partnerships to accelerate enterprise growth. Bhawna also serves as President of the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT) and sits on the USISPF India Executive Leadership Board.

Brahmani Nara

Executive Director, Heritage Foods

Heritage Foods has been in business since 1992. It is a name in the dairy space and 10 million consume its products each day. As its Executive Director, Brahmani Nara has a huge growth story through milk and value-added products. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Heritage has a significant presence in the south, and now in northern and western India as well. The vision for 2030 is to be the most popular dairy nutrition company in India. That will keep Nara on her toes.

Daisy Chittilapilly

President, Cisco India and South Asia

With 17 years at Cisco, Daisy Chittilapilly has played a key role in India’s digital transformation, leading Cisco India and South Asia. She is currently helping Indian enterprises move AI from pilots to secure, scaled deployment, while building the talent and infrastructure needed for that transition. In 2026, she launched Cisco’s AI and Cybersecurity Technology Hub with IIT Delhi and backed efforts to skill 2.7 million Indians in AI and cybersecurity by 2028, reinforcing her focus on India’s technology and talent ecosystem.

Devita Saraf

Founder & CEO, Vu Televisions

Devita Saraf saw a market for premium televisions and pursued it. She started Vu Group at a time when the game was dominated by the likes of Samsung and LG. Saraf likes bringing luxury to the technology industry and over time, Vu has grown to become a consumer electronics group. Apart from India, the Vu brand also sells in the Middle East and Africa. In many ways, Saraf has taken an unorthodox bet and met with success.

Devina Mehra

Founder, chairperson & MD, First Global

Devina Mehra has been one of the most respected names when it comes to investing. She leads asset management company First Global—a firm she started three decades ago after leaving Citibank. First Global started as a securities firm and investment bank before transforming into a quantitative asset manager. Mehra spearheaded the company’s global foray from around 1999-2000 making it the first Asian (ex-Japan) member of the London Stock Exchange. Mehra is a gold medalist from Lucknow University and IIM Ahmedabad and her company is known not just for its India research, but the ability to also identify major changes in global markets.

Gunjan Soni

Country Managing Director, YouTube India

Having joined YouTube India in 2025 after leadership roles at ZALORA, Myntra, Star India, and McKinsey, Gunjan Soni is steering YouTube’s India growth around creators, AI, commerce, and the country’s expanding digital economy. Under her leadership, the platform is highlighting an ecosystem that contributed over `18,000 crore to India’s GDP and supported 9,06,000 jobs in 2025. Soni is also championing AI skilling and creator monetisation, including 15,000 scholarships through a partnership with the government and IICT.

Geetika Mehta

Managing Director, Nivea India

Geetika Mehta has headed Nivea India, a company with a presence in skin and personal care, for almost three years. Prior to this she ran Hershey’s India for two years, though it was at Hindustan Unilever where she really cut her teeth. An eighteen-year innings saw her work in businesses as diverse as personal products, foods, home, and hygiene. At Nivea, with its global pedigree, there is a chance to really grow in the Indian market.

Ipsita Dasgupta

Senior Vice President & MD, HP India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka

Three years into leading HP India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, Ipsita Dasgupta is shaping HP’s India strategy around AI, manufacturing, and access to technology. She has championed a hybrid AI approach, combining hyperscale and edge computing, arguing that India’s scale and diverse use cases demand locally relevant solutions. She is also driving domestic manufacturing and accessibility, including HP’s India-first OmniPad launch. With PC penetration still below 25%, her focus extends to education, skilling, SMEs, and making computing more accessible across India.

Isha Ambani

Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures

Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer by revenue, profit, and scale. With a presence across categories and the ability to put in large amounts of money, its growth story has been impressive. The company has quietly moved into the global league as well—it is among the top 10 retailers in Asia and the only Indian retailer in the list of global 100 retailers. Executive Director Isha Ambani is also on the board of Jio Platforms.

Jayanti Chauhan

Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International

Handling a brand like Bisleri, synonymous with the bottled drinking water category, is not easy. It is a business that is operationally intensive made and is made more complicated by an Indian terrain where distribution is not for the faint hearted. As Vice Chairperson of Bisleri International, Jayanti Chauhan oversees the eponymous brand along with Vedica, a premium water offering, and also a carbonated soft drink portfolio that has Bisleri Limonata and Bisleri Pop. That’s a lot of hard work to keep the company in top shape.

Jaya Jagadish

Country Head and SVP, Engineering, AMD India

Jaya Jagadish began her career at AMD in 1994 as a design engineer. After two brief stints elsewhere, she returned to AMD in 2005 and built its India design centre and helped shape global chip architecture. Today, she is focused on the next chapter: equipping India’s young talent with AI skills. In September this year, under her leadership, AMD partnered with Delhi University, reflecting her belief that India has the talent and ambition to lead the next wave of AI innovation.

Jyotsna & Deeksha Suri

CMD, Bharat Hotels, and Executive Director, Bharat Hotels

The company has successfully amalgamated three of its subsidiary companies with Bharat Hotels Limited. This consolidation has simplified the organisational structure, delivered greater operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Under Jyotsna and Deeksha, the group launched ‘Hospitality with a Heart’, bringing together India's heritage, people, and the commitment to sustainability. The company is commencing construction of its hotel projects in Ahmedabad and Chitrakoot. It also plans to upgrade and refurbish its properties in Goa, Udaipur, Mumbai, Srinagar, and other locations.

Kaku Nakhate

Chairperson, Bank of America, India

Kaku Nakhate is a finance industry veteran with an experience of over three decades. She began her career at DSP Merrill Lynch, where she spent close to two decades before leaving for JP Morgan. A year later, after Bank of America acquired Merrill Lynch, she returned as the country head. She led Bank of America’s India operations for over 15 years, before Vikram Sahu was appointed as the country head and CEO in 2025. Nakhate played a key role in driving the bank’s expansion across sectors, including capital markets, investment banking and corporate banking in the country.

Mallika Srinivasan Chairman & Managing Director, TAFE

Lakshmi Venu

Vice Chairman, TAFE

Mallika Srinivasan has been a formidable force in one of the country’s most storied business groups. As Chairman and Managing Director of India’s second-largest tractor maker TAFE, her leadership was perhaps best demonstrated by her successful battle with US agricultural machinery giant AGCO Corporation over the ownership of the Massey Ferguson brand in India. Her daughter, Lakshmi Venu, is now following in her footsteps. Venu was appointed vice chairman of TAFE in March 2025. She is also the MD of Sundaram-Clayton.

Manisha Girotra

Managing Director & CEO, Moelis India





Manisha Girotra heads leading investment bank Moelis India. With over three decades of experience in investment banking, she has also had vast expertise in mergers and acquisitions and has advised over $500-billion worth of M&As, and equity and debt capital raisings. Girotra, who began her investment banking career at ANZ Grindlays, has held senior positions in many multi-national financial institutions. She also serves on the global boards of Naspers and Prosus—a major global investor. She is also on the board of several Indian companies and has represented industry viewpoints on various panels of Sebi, and industry bodies CII and FICCI.

Monika Shergill

Vice President (Content), Netflix India

Figuring out what kind of content works is quite a task. And if you are dealing with a market as heterogenous as India, you need a lot of luck as well. Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s Vice President (Content), knows more than a little about that. The time spent at Star India, Sony and Viacom18 has honed her skills to get the nuances of what the viewer wants. With successes like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, The Great Indian Kapil Show, and The Elephant Whisperers, Shergill appears to have cracked the formula.

Nandini Piramal

Chairperson, Piramal Pharma

Nandini Piramal sets strategy and oversees business performance at Piramal Pharma, where she is the Chairperson. Her remit also includes human resources, finance, risk, information technology and quality. Piramal Pharma operates 17 development and manufacturing facilities, with a distribution network spanning more than 100 countries. Beyond the business, Piramal also advises the Piramal Foundation. She holds a BA (Hons.) in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Natasha Poonawala

Executive Director, Serum Institute of India

Natasha Poonawalla leads Serum Institute of India's international business and global health partnerships as its Executive Director. Her role includes engagement with multilateral institutions, governments and international health organisations as Serum Institute expands across global markets and immunisation programmes. She has been involved in the company’s relationships with organisations including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Gavi, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Nandita Sinha

CEO, Instamart

Nandita Sinha is a veteran consumer-internet leader with over two decades of experience across Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia, and Hindustan Unilever. At Myntra, she led market-share gains and a turnaround that saw the fashion platform return to profitability, with profits rising sharply to `548 crore in FY25. Now at Instamart, she takes on India’s fiercely competitive quick-commerce market, where her mandate spans growth, premiumisation, private labels, merchandising, and profitability across a 130-plus-city network and expanding.

Neerja Birla

Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust

Mental health and inclusive educations are critical and sensitive issues. To deal with them calls for high levels of empathy. Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), has demonstrated purpose and a spirit of service to build institutions with the objective of making these issues more accessible. Mpower, which champions mental health service, has already served over eight million people, while its awareness and advocacy efforts have reached over 180 million people across India.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister, Finance and Corporate Affairs

Taking challenges head on, Nirmala Sitharaman—the country’s longest serving finance minister—has managed to successfully navigate the economy through several turbulent periods like the Covid-19 pandemic, the US tariff headwind, and now the West Asia war that has led to a crude oil shock. Over the past one year, her policies have helped boost economic growth to 7.8% in FY26 while maintaining fiscal prudence in the face of rising fuel and fertiliser prices. She has also ushered in several reforms, including GST 2.0 and the new Income Tax Act.

Padmaja Ruparel

Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network

Padmaja Ruparel has been a driving force in India’s start-up and angel-investing ecosystem for more than two decades. As Co-Founder and Senior Managing Partner of IAN Alpha Fund, she is now sharpening its focus on deeptech, backing founders in areas such as AI, semiconductors, spacetech, biotech, and advanced engineering. With a $100-million fund and IAN’s deeptech investments reaching nearly `625 crore, her focus is on providing patient capital, mentorship, and market access to move breakthrough technologies from lab to market.

Nita Ambani

Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation

There are many hats Nita Ambani wears and among them are being an educationist, philanthropist, a patron of the arts and sports, plus championing the cause of women’s and children’s rights. As Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, her task is to empower millions of Indians with both resources and opportunities. Just to elaborate, the entity focuses on rural transformation, health, disaster management, art, environmental and animal welfare, education, and sports for development.

Pallavi Jain Govil

Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1994 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Pallavi Jain Govil was appointed Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in August this year. Prior to that, she was Secretary, Youth Affairs. Now heading this crucial ministry, Govil will have her hands full overseeing the complete rollout of the PM Internship Scheme, as well as advancing the legislative agenda, including the Companies Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which is expected to be discussed in the Winter Session. Work is also underway to help Indian firms scale up along the lines of the global Big Four.

Pallavi S. Shroff

Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

With over four and a half decades of experience, Pallavi S. Shroff remains one of the biggest corporate and competition lawyers in the country. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas has grown rapidly and today has over 1,000 lawyers with women comprising half of the workforce. Since starting her practice in 1981, Shroff has represented various clients before domestic courts, the Supreme Court of India and in domestic and international arbitration. She has also worked closely with the government on competition policies and was most recently a member of the Digital Competition Law Committee.

Poonam Gupta

Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

One of the most well-known economists in the country today, Poonam Gupta as Deputy Governor, RBI plays a critical role in economic and monetary policy formulation. The first woman to hold the DG position at the central bank in over a decade, Gupta oversees key portfolios including economic policy and research, monetary policy, financial market operations, and financial stability. Her department’s insights and estimates on growth and inflation have been largely guiding monetary and fiscal policies as the West Asia war rages on.

Priti Adani

Chairperson, adani foundation

Priti Adani has headed the Adani Foundation since 1996. The beginning was through a small initiative in Mundra, spread over a few villages. Now, that spans more than 7,200 villages and urban wards in 22 states. Adani, a doctor by qualification, chose the path of philanthropy and education. Today, the Adani Foundation has a $7-billion commitment and an outlay of $100 million. As the corporate social responsibility arm of the Adani Group, it is clear that a lot of work still needs to be done.

Priti Rathi Gupta

Founder, LXME

Priti Rathi Gupta was the MD at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, and had also played a key role in setting up the currencies and commodities business at Anand Rathi. But, when she was studying at Harvard during a project for a business strategy class, Gupta and her team presented LXME—an investment platform for women. Everyone liked the idea and later in 2020, the company was officially launched. Women are more goal-oriented, says Gupta, whose platform now offers products exclusively for women. Also passionate about film making, she is additionally the founder of Ishka Films, a media production company.

Radhika Gupta

MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC

“Be aggressive enough in business that you don’t sleep during the day, but conservative enough that you don’t have sleepless nights,” says Radhika Gupta, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC. She is spearheading Edelweiss Financial Services’ asset management business, and, under her watch, the average AUM has surged from `6,917 crore in March 31, 2017 to over `1.77 lakh crore as of June 2026, per AMFI data. Gupta played a key role in the acquisition of JP Morgan Mutual Fund, and the fund house was among the early entrants in the specialised investment fund space under the brand Altiva.

Renuka Ramnath

Founder, MD & CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management

After almost 25 years with the ICICI Group, Renuka Ramnath set up Multiples Alternate Asset Management in 2009. Positioned as an India-focused private equity fund, Multiples raised money from a bunch of international and domestic investors. Through the period, Ramnath, who ran ICICI Venture during the early days of private equity in India, has earned herself a respectable position. Since inception, the company has invested in consumer, health, manufacturing, and financial services, to name a few. Ramnath’s ability to think long-term and stay the course are viewed as strengths by her peers.

Ritu Gangrade Arora

Country head, India, Allianz Services

Ritu Arora was the CEO and CIO of Allianz Investment Management Asia Pacific, where she oversaw $50-billion in assets across 12 countries. In 2025, she was appointed as the country head for Allianz Services in India at a time Allianz had announced new insurance ventures with Jio Financial Services. India is one of Allianz's most important markets, and Arora has been closely associated with the Indian insurance industry for long. She was the founding member of PNB Metlife and Canara HSBC insurance ventures.

Sandhya Devanathan

Vice President & Head India and Southeast Asia, Meta

Devanathan is a seasoned business executive and former banker from Andhra Pradesh, India, with extensive experience across banking, technology, and digital businesses. She served as vice president and managing director at Meta, where she led India operations and later took on additional responsibility for Southeast Asia. During her tenure, she played a key role in expanding Meta’s business across the region. In 2026, Devanathan is set to transition and join OpenAI as Vice President for Southeast Asia and Australia.

Schauna Chauhan & Nadia Chauhan

CEO of Parle Agro & Joint Managing Director, Parle Agro

The two sisters have transformed Parle Agro from a company synonymous with Frooti to a larger brand with a diverse portfolio. Appy, Bailey, Smoodh sit well in the FMCG company’s arsenal. With an eye for innovation and new ideas, the Chauhan siblings have steered the course of the company in a fiercely competitive market against deep-pocketed rivals. It’s not easy to be relevant after so many years in the business of brands, but the two leaders have done just that.

Shobana Kamineni

Executive Chairperson, Apollo Health, and Promoter-Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Shobana Kamineni has played a key role in expanding Apollo’s pharmacy, primary care, digital health and insurance businesses, and has been closely involved in building the group’s integrated healthcare and retail ecosystem. Her work spans supply-chain expansion, pharmacy modernisation and digital access programmes. Kamineni has previously served as the President of CII and sits on several national and global advisory boards, contributing to broader conversations on healthcare access.

Shefali Goradia

Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia

Shefali Goradia became the first woman to head a Big Four in India, when she was appointed as Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia in March 2023. A chartered accountant and tax specialist, she has worked extensively in international taxation and now also leads Deloitte’s Global Boardroom Program for South Asia. One of her key focus areas is to include pressing issues such as climate goals, ESG, innovation and diversity as part of the boardroom agenda. She remains passionate about encouraging other women to take up leadership roles.

Shradha Suri Marwah

Chairperson & md, Subros Ltd

Shradha Suri Marwah leads Subros, a joint venture between the Suri family, Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, and DENSO Corporation, and a market leader in automotive thermal solutions. Having joined the company in 2001, she became Managing Director in 2008, and Chairperson and Managing Director in 2021. She has served as president of the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) for 2023-25, and is a member of the CII National Council. Suri Marwah holds postgraduate degrees from Leeds and the London School of Economics.

Shweta Jalan

Managing Partner, Advent International

Shweta Jalan joined Advent in September 2009 and has remained there. This 17-year stint was preceded by nine years at ICICI Venture Funds Management. Success in private equity calls for identifying a company’s growth story well in advance and backing that with perseverance, patience and grit. Through her career, Jalan has seen many phases of the industry and draws upon that experience to invest in sectors as varied as financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, consumer, and manufacturing.

Simrun Mehta

Managing Director—Private Equity, KKR

Simrun Mehta had joined as an analyst at Lehman Brothers in 2008, but just a few months in, the investment bank went bankrupt. Mehta then went on to work with Japan’s Nomura in fixed income, after it acquired Lehman’s Asia Pacific business. She has been with leading global investment firm KKR since 2012 and has been closely involved with its investments across sectors. She serves on the boards of various companies, across diverse fields. These include Vini Cosmetics, Avendus Capital, RE Sustainability and Ness Digital Engineering.





Suman Mishra

MD & CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility

Suman Mishra has steered Mahindra Last Mile Mobility towards electric mobility, transforming a business selling 200-300 electric three-wheelers monthly into one selling 15,000-16,000. Under her leadership, the company achieved Unicorn status in 2026. A former McKinsey and Accenture executive, Mishra is also expanding women’s participation in manufacturing, with all-women shifts on battery pack assembly lines. Her next challenge is achieving profitability without subsidies. Her advice to women aspiring to leadership is simple: “Be authentic with who you are.”





Sindhu Gangadharan

Managing Director & Senior Vice President, SAP Labs India

With more than two decades at SAP, Sindhu Gangadharan has emerged as a prominent voice in India’s technology ecosystem and a strong advocate for women in tech. The first woman to lead SAP Labs India, she is now Head of Customer Industry Solutions, driving industry-specific AI and helping enterprises move from experimentation to scaled transformation. A former NASSCOM Chairperson, she has also championed India’s role in technology and research and development; around 40% of SAP’s global R&D workforce is based in India.

Vinita Jain

Founder & Chairperson, Biotique

Vinita Jain, the founder of one of India’s most prominent skincare brands, Biotique, launched the company in the early 1990s. Over the past three decades, she has built Biotique into a leading Ayurvedic beauty brand known for its herbal formulations and strong consumer loyalty. Under her leadership, the company has remained bootstrapped, profitable, and is now preparing for its next phase of growth. According to Jain, power means giving back to society, taking care of stakeholders, and building a great enterprise.

Zia Mody

Co-founder and Managing Partner, AZB & Partners

One of the sharpest legal minds of our times and amongst the country’s top lawyers, Zia Mody is almost synonymous with corporate acquisitions, joint ventures and restructuring exercises. Founded in 2004, AZB & Partners has since then expanded its practice and has in recent months advised on several big-ticket transactions—representing Sun Pharma in its acquisition of Organon & Co as well as advised the foreign selling shareholders in the initial public offering by NSE.