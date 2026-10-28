MPW 2026: Here are the women leaders breaking barriers



Parminder Chopra

Chairman & Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

She became the first woman to head India’s largest non-banking finance company in the power sector. During Parminder Chopra's tenure, PFC has recorded a strong financial performance, including in net profit and net worth in the recent years. The company reported its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 20,051 crore for FY26, crossing the Rs 20,000-crore mark for the first time. She has been focusing on strengthening PFC’s renewable energy financing portfolio linked to energy transition and emerging technologies, backed by a standalone capital base of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Aarthi Subramanian

Executive Director, President, & COO, TCS

At a time of great challenge for India's IT services industry, Aarthi Subramanian brings extensive experience in technology, business transformation, and global operations to the table. She plays a key role in advancing TCS’s AI-led growth strategy, driving operational excellence and strengthening enterprise delivery capabilities. Under her leadership, TCS has accelerated AI adoption through strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and large-scale customer transformation initiatives. In recent results, TCS reported annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion, exceeding 10% of total revenue.

Vidhi Shanghvi

Executive Director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

She currently leads the company’s consumer healthcare business and India distribution. A graduate of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Vidhi Shanghvi joined Sun Pharma in 2012 as a brand manager. She has held leadership roles across marketing, brand building, business management, alliances, and distribution. She took charge of the consumer healthcare business in 2015 following Sun Pharma’s merger with Ranbaxy. Under her leadership, the business has expanded its portfolio and distribution footprint. She also oversees India distribution.

Tanya Dubash

Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Group; Executive Director, Godrej Industries

Managing a brand as well-known as Godrej is a task in itself. Apart from being the Chief Brand Officer of Godrej Industries Group, which includes Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Agrovet, she is also the Executive Director of Godrej Industries. Accolades are not new to Dubash. Adi Godrej’s daughter, in 2007, was a Young Global Leader recognised by the World Economic Forum. Known to be extremely low-profile, the Harvard Business School alumna lets her work do the talking.

Shveta Arya

Chief Strategy Officer, Mahindra Group

Shveta Arya joined Mahindra Group as Chief Strategy Officer in September 2026, after a successful stint as managing director of Cummins India. At Mahindra, she is working across the group’s portfolio of businesses to identify growth opportunities and drive long-term strategic advantage. With over 23 years of experience across business strategy and consulting, she has worked across sectors like automotive, travel, financial services, and telecom. At Cummins, she led growth, transformation, and talent initiatives. Arya champions inclusive workplaces and greater representation of women in manufacturing.

Priya Nair

Ceo & md, Hindustan Unilever Limited

Last August, Priya Nair moved into the corner office of Hindustan Unilever. The company has had a long history in India, and with its arsenal of brands, is a very strong player in the FMCG industry. India has always been a big market for Unilever and Nair, who has been in the company for three decades, knows what it means to navigate challenging times. Her last assignment was President (Beauty & Wellbeing) Unilever, where she ran a €13-billion business.

Salila Pande

MD & CEO, SBI Card

A veteran banker, Salila Pande of SBI Cards and Payment Services moved into the corner office on April 1, 2025, and there has been no turning back since then. The company is the largest pure-play credit card issuer in India, with over 22.9 million cards in force as of August 2026 and is overall the second-largest credit card issuer in the country. Known for her decisive style of working, Pande is amongst the select few women heading a financial institution in India. Her priorities remain deepening customer relationships, diversifying products, and accelerating digital transformation as well as strengthening risk management capabilities.

Preetha Reddy

Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Preetha Reddy is a founding member of the Apollo Group and has been involved in the growth since its inception in 1983. Her role as the Executive Vice Chairman of Apollo Healthcare Enterprises Limited included business development, healthcare operations, and expanding Apollo’s presence. She has also been associated with initiatives focused on technology, access, and new healthcare delivery models. Apollo now operates 10,000+ beds across 76+ hospitals, alongside 7,000+ pharmacies, 2,500+ clinics, and 500+ telemedicine centres.

Suneeta Reddy

Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

One of the four daughters of Apollo founder Prathap C. Reddy, Suneeta Reddy joined Apollo Healthcare Enterprises in 1989 and led its finance function, playing a key role in its fundraising and access to capital. Currently Managing Director, she has overseen the group’s growth across hospitals and integrated healthcare services, alongside its financial and strategic development. Her leadership has helped Apollo build its presence across India’s healthcare market and develop a wider network of services spanning hospital care and related healthcare businesses.

Sangita Reddy

Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Sangita Reddy oversees several initiatives of Apollo Hospitals spanning hospital operations, IT, HR, and innovation across telehealth, ambulatory care and advanced diagnostics. She is also the President of NATHEALTH, the healthcare industry association, and works on policy issues concerning healthcare delivery and access. Reddy chaired G20 EMPOWER during India’s 2023 G20 Presidency and previously served as President of FICCI in 2019-20.

Rashmi Sen

Whole-Time Director & CEO, Malls, The Phoenix Mills

Rashmi Sen has been a driving force behind The Phoenix Mills Ltd’s transformation into a pan-India retail powerhouse. With over 14 years at Phoenix, she has spearheaded the launch and expansion of landmark destinations including Phoenix MarketCity, Phoenix Palassio, Phoenix Citadel and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium. As CEO—Malls, Sen shapes the group’s retail strategy, brand partnerships, and expansion agenda. She is also responsible for implementing the retail leasing plans for all malls of the group.

Bina Modi

Chairperson & MD, Godfrey Phillips India

Charu Modi

ED, Godfrey Phillips India

The mother-daughter duo of Bina Modi and Charu Modi have been successfully running the country’s second largest tobacco firm, which posted over 32% increase in consolidated net profit in FY26 despite geopolitical challenges and higher taxes on cigarettes. Bina Modi’s term as CMD was renewed for a five-year period in 2024. Moving forward, she has said (in the annual report) the priority would be to focus on strengthening the core business, expanding the company’s international presence, and enhancing its product portfolio. Charu Modi, who is also the Co-founder and Chancellor of K.K. Modi University, joined the GPI board in 2024 and has been instrumental in establishing the customer support centres, which has helped significantly increase sales.