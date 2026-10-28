Pfizer India’s Meenakshi Nevatia on making new therapies more accessible

Returning Pfizer’s India business to growth while bringing more of its global medicines to Indian patients has been a priority for Meenakshi Nevatia since she took charge as Managing Director in April 2023. Her focus over the next 12-18 months is on strengthening the medicines portfolio, improving affordability, and building research capabilities in India.

In 2025 and 2026, the company advanced launches across multiple myeloma, adult vaccines, migraine, and anti-infectives. It also explored government and private health insurance schemes to widen access to medicines and initiated efforts to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve execution, Nevatia says.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to amplify our winning strategy: invest behind our key therapy areas, enhance patient access, prepare for more breakthrough launches through the next one-three years, and continue adopting an AI-first mindset to drive execution,” Nevatia says.





A key part of her agenda is bringing Pfizer’s global innovations to India faster, with prices suited to local needs. She also plans to strengthen clinical research and drug development through partnerships with government bodies, academic institutions, healthcare institutions and start-ups.

She is supporting healthcare innovation through Pfizer INDovation, the company’s corporate social responsibility-funded programme for Indian medical technology start-ups. The initiative now supports more than 40 start-ups working to deploy healthcare innovations in real-world settings.

@neetuc_sharma