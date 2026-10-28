Priyadarshini Nigam on turning journalistic insights into scalable programmes

A career that began with reporting on the socioeconomic challenges faced by Indian women has shaped Priyadarshini Nigam’s approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR) at Newgen Software Technologies, where she serves on the board of directors. Nigam explored NGOs, which were raising awareness about health, legal rights, and education among women and children.

She has co-founded the firm with her husband Diwakar Nigam. From being a journalist to being part of the board of a listed company might seem like spanning totally different worlds, but there is a strong connect in terms of understanding people, identifying challenges, and creating meaningful impact. Importantly, her more than a decade-long experience as a journalist is now an asset as she drives the corporate social responsibilities at Newgen.

“Journalism taught me to ask the right questions, look beyond the obvious, and understand the human stories. These skills have been invaluable in shaping my approach to CSR,” says Nigam.

Her experience in the technology world has added the ability to translate these insights into structured, scalable programs with clear objectives and measurable impact.

“My journalism background helps me ask why an intervention is needed and whose lives it should change. My corporate experience helps me determine how to deliver that change sustainably and at scale,” said Nigam. Newgen’s technology and software expertise has shaped the company’s CSR focus by enabling them to take the power of digital transformation beyond enterprises into communities.

“We believe technology should not be a privilege, but an enabler of equal opportunity,” states Nigam.

@TheNachiket