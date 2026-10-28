Rekha Murthy Rangarajan on her journey from HR to radar technology at Data Patterns

Started in 1998 as Indus Teqsite Private Limited with just a few thousand rupees, Data Patterns’ early years also saw Rekha Murthy Rangarajan choose to build a career outside the family business. She recalls taking jobs elsewhere to build her own identity and professional experience, rather than stepping directly into the business.

When Rangarajan, Whole-time Director at Data Patterns, joined the company in 2002, her brief was firmly on the people and organisation side. The company had just 45 employees, and she was brought in to build its human resources, recruitment, training and administration functions, while also putting processes and systems in place. Her experience in journalism, corporate communications, HR, and a stint at Polaris Software helped shape her journey. Defence electronics was not her professional starting point, and that changed when Data Patterns decided to build its own facility.

“I wanted to build my own identity before I came into the family business. When I joined Data Patterns, I came in as an HR professional; I did not come in knowing defence electronics,” Rangarajan tells Business Today.

The company had bought land in 2004, began construction in 2006 and moved into the facility in 2008. Rangarajan took responsibility for the project—from understanding the workflow and deciding how the facility should be organised to selecting equipment. In the process, Rangarajan says she found herself moving beyond the traditional boundaries of HR and administration and into the shop floor and the technology itself.

In building the infrastructure around the company's engineers, Rangarajan ended up learning the business from the inside.

@palakagarwal64