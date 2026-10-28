Shilpa Choudari on Zen Technologies’ evolution into a multi-domain defence-tech player

A well-paying job was her initial ambition, not entrepreneurship or corporate leadership. Today, as Whole-time Director of Zen Technologies, Shilpa Choudari is helping steer the defence technology company through its next phase of growth.

“I always thought, let me pick up some job where I get paid well,” she says. Years later, she is the Whole-Time Director of Zen Technologies, helping steer a fast-growing defence technology company through its next phase of expansion.

Her career began with a brief stint at HDFC Bank, followed by a role as a research assistant at ICFAI. She joined Zen as a research associate, initially supporting its marketing team with lead generation and online research.

Gradually, she moved into marketing, working on tenders, bidding, pricing, and business opportunities. After taking a career break, she returned to Zen in 2020 when it was a listed entity and when the company was looking to strengthen its finance function amid the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Finance subsequently became one of her core responsibilities, alongside operations and order execution.

Choudari identifies one decision as particularly consequential: Zen’s willingness to move away from its traditionally cautious approach and make larger technology bets. “We felt we were playing too safely,” she says. The company subsequently entered the counter-drone segment, an expensive and R&D-intensive area that has since become a key growth driver.

Choudari's professional ambition and personal philosophy converge around the idea of building something that lasts.

@palakagarwal64